8-Year-Old Girl Killed At Area School By Heavy Piece Of Furniture

An 8-year-old girl was killed when a large cabinet at her school fell on top of her, according to New York State Police.

Ruchy Friedich was found dead around 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, when state police responded to a medical emergency in Orange County at the Kiryas Joel Union Free School at 7 Isreal Zupnick Drive, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the child was in a classroom with two of her teachers when she climbed on to a chair to retrieve an item from a large cabinet that was affixed to the rear wall, Nevel said.

The cabinet fell off of the wall causing severe head trauma.

Friedich was transported by Hatzolah EMS to Good Samaritan Hospital where she pronounced deceased.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, state police said.

Further investigation determined this to be an accident, Nevel added.

