Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Issued Nine Tickets After Operating Unregistered Dirt Bike On Route 17, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police Officers arrested a dirt bike rider for driving without headlights and various other violations. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County resident was issued nine tickets and other moving violations for operating a dirt bike with no headlights.

The 23-year-old Nanuet man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 13, after Ramapo Police responded to Route 17 for an unregistered dirt bike driving with no lights, police said.

The unidentified man was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration and issued nine tickets and various moving and equipment violations.

He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in Sloatsburg Village Court at a future date.

