Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Accused Of Damaging Vehicle, Hitting Victim With Rock In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man who allegedly damaged a vehicle and hit a victim with a rock. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area man was arrested in connection with a domestic incident in which he allegedly damaged a vehicle and struck the victim with a rock.

Orange County resident Colleam Small, age 22, of Middletown, was arrested around 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, when the New York State Police responded to a home in the town of Deerpark for a domestic dispute, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation found that Small caused damage to a 1998 Mercedes Benz and struck the victim in the head with a rock, Nevel said.

The victim was able to contact 911 via a cell phone. Small then fled the scene following the incident. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. 

Small was later located and taken into custody, Nevel said.

He was charged with assault and criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Small was released on his own recognizance and an order of protection was issued for the victim.

