16-Year-Old Rescued After Falling From Mountain At Rockland Lake State Park

A 16-year-old was rescued after falling about 30 feet off a mountain in Rockland County.

The Clarkstown Police Department deployed a drone to help assist with the rescue of an injured hiker at Hook Mountain, located in Rockland Lake State Park, located in the hamlets of Congers and Valley Cottage, on Friday night, May 22.

The teen, who sustained unspecified injuries, was removed from the mountain and transported to an area hospital by Congers Valley Cottage Ambulance and Medic 5.

The New York State Park Police, Rockland Lake FD, Rockland Technical Rescue Team, Valley Cottage FD, Rockland Paramedics and Congers Valley Cottage Ambulance were all involved in the search.

