Ramapo Police Department Mourns Death Of Retired Lieutenant

The Ramapo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired lieutenants.

Lieutenant William Starkey passed away on Thursday, April 8, surrounded by his daughters and wife. He was 82 years old.

Starkey, a Spring Valley native, served with the department from December of 1966 to January of 2006.

"Bill is credited with developing our Firearms Training Unit," the department said. "Bill was an “old school” boss and always built camaraderie with department members."

Starkey graduated from Spring Valley High School and soon met his future wife, all the while learning mechanics and electrical work merely by reading up on the subject at hand, with the steadfast goal of building his own home.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army where he remained posted from 1963-1965, and upon discharge joined the Ramapo Police Department, holding down at least two other jobs besides, his obituary said.

He put in 39 years of service as a police officer and prided himself in making rank to lieutenant, but most of all for building rapport with his "guys," whom he regarded more like family, his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeannette Starkey; daughters, Teresa Nisbet, Karen DeSanno, Sandra Gorlachov, and Billie Starkey; grandchildren, Billy, Chris, Ashley, Danielle, Joey, Lexi, Tommy, Danny, and Sofia. He is also survived by his great-granddaughters, Haylee and Paisley.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home, 177 Route 59, Suffern.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15 at The Brick Church in New Hempstead, Cremation services will be private.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.