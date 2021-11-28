Contact Us
Obituaries

Funeral Arrangements Announced For 26-Year-Old Hudson Valley Firefighter

Nicole Valinote
Sean Carroll
Sean Carroll Photo Credit: Rye Brook Police Benevolent Association

Funeral services have been scheduled for a 26-year-old firefighter from Northern Westchester who died after a fire broke out at his home on Thanksgiving morning.

Sean Carroll, a firefighter with the Thornwood Fire Department, died after a blaze broke out in the basement of his home in Thornwood on Thursday, Nov. 25, authorities reported.

According to Legacy.com, the visitation is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.

The mass of Christian burial was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne. 

