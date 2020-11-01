Dr. John Alexander, Chiropractor In Hudson Valley, Dies Suddenly At 58

Dr. John A. Alexander, a chiropractor in the Hudson Valley, died suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 25 at the age of 58.

Alexander, a resident of Mahopac, was born on Feb. 6, 1962, in New York City, the son of John and Braulia (Alvino) Alexander.

John attended Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, Georgia where earned his doctorate in chiropractic medicine.

On April 4, 1992, he married Phyllis Spaccarelli at St. John The Evangelist Church in Mahopac.

"John loved being a chiropractor and loved his patients," his obituary said. "Many became his best friends."

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his mother Braulia; his children Johnny, Mark, Jennifer, and Laura; and his sister Eileen Farmer(Scott).

He is also survived by Phyllis’ family: Jean and Tom Walsh, Victor Jr., John, Angel, Michael, and Robert Spaccarelli, as well as many nieces and nephews. His father John predeceased him in 2009.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a visitation on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac.

Visitors must wear a face-covering and practice social distancing inside and outside the funeral home. Due to occupancy restrictions, you may have to remain outside, socially distanced at all times., the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home said.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, also in Mahopac. Entombment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Fishkill.

