Wegmans Recalls Lemons, Oranges, Some In-Store Produced Seafood, Restaurant Foods

Wegmans, which just opened a new location in the area, announced that it is recalling some fruit, and in-store produced seafood and restaurant items due to concerns of contamination.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. announced it is recalling its four-pound bags of Valencia Oranges, two-pound bags of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled items sold between Friday, July 31, and Friday, Aug. 7 include:

Wegmans four-pound Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363;

Wegmans two-pound Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917;

Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033.

A complete list of prepared food and seafood items subject to the recall can be found here.

According to the FDA, the lemons were supplied by Freshouse Produce in North Carolina, which issued a voluntary recall after the discovery of Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in its packing facility.

Customers who purchased the products have been alerted by an automated phone call through their Shoppers Club account. There have been no reports of any adverse reactions or illnesses from consumers eating the product.

According to the FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

Wegmans' first store in this region opened last week in Westchester County, near the junctions of I-287, I-684 and I-95 in Harrison.

