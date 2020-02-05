Teen On Parole Nabbed With Gun In Area, Police Say

An 18-year-old Orange County teen was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after running from police when they attempted to speak with him.

Savion L. Knight, of Newburgh, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 2, when the City of Newburgh Police noticed a group of men standing on the corner of South Lander and Overlook Place, said Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

When police approached, Knight began walking away while holding his waistband and as officers attempted to speak with him he fled on foot, Rutigliano said.

While running, police said he threw an item, believed to be a handgun over a fence.

Police captured Knight, and with the help of a K-9 officer, recovered a .22 caliber revolver, Rutigliano said.

Knight was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He is also currently on state parole for robbery and was held on a parole violation, police said.

