Breaking News: Sex Offender Charged With Improperly Touching Boy In Rockland
Teen Charged With Threatening Shooting At High School's Homecoming Football Game

A former student in the district was arrested for making a threat to shoot up Minisink Valley High School
A former student in the district was arrested for making a threat to shoot up Minisink Valley High School

An area teenager is facing charges after allegedly posting a threat on social media stating that he was going to start shooting at the Minisink Valley High School homecoming game earlier this month.

Louis Allen, 19, of Wallkill, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 11, the same date he allegedly posted the threat on Snapchat, police said. He’s since been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

According to school officials, parents were notified on the day of the game after a student reported the message to officials, prompting them to alert police. The threat was ultimately deemed not credible, and the game took place as scheduled without incident, though there was an increased police presence.

Allen, a former student in the district, was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

