New Update: 25-Year-Old Nypd Officer From Hudson Valley Killed In Crash Was 3-Year Veteran

Putnam County resident Juliana N. Torsiello of Putnam Valley, a member of the New York City Police Department, was killed in an Orange County crash on County Road 51 in the town of Hamptonburgh hamlet of Campbell Hall on Friday, May 24 just before 6 p.m., New York State Police announced.

Torsiello had served with the NYPD's 30th Precinct, which memorialized the fallen officer in an announcement on social media on Saturday, May 25.

"Officer Torsiello, with only 3 years of service, had already made a name for herself protecting West Harlem," the department said, adding, "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Following Torsiello's death, a GoFundMe page was created and shared by the NYC Police Benevolent Association to raise donations for her family.

"Juliana was well known for her room-illuminating smile, her kind soul, and her unwavering passion," the fundraiser page reads, continuing, "We are starting this GoFundMe in an effort to aid her family with any outstanding expenses and anything they may need to lay a beautiful soul to rest."

As of Tuesday, May 28, the effort had already raised over $39,000. Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

A candlelight vigil for Torsiello will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the 30th Precinct at 451 West 151st St. in New York City. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

