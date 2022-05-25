Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Student Rides Motorcycle Through Halls Of HS In Rockland, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The motorcycle used to ride through the halls of the high school. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A student has been arrested for allegedly riding a motorcycle through the halls of a school in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland on Tuesday, May 24 at Ramapo Senior High School.

According to police, a student at the school drove an off-road motorcycle through the halls of the school while class was in session.

The school resource officer immediately broadcast the incident to the police who responded and apprehended the student on Camp Hill Road, police said.

The student was charged with reckless endangerment and various vehicle and traffic offenses.

The unnamed student was processed and released.

