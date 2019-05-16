State Takes Next Steps For Route 17 Expansion

The state Department of Transportation has officially taken the next step in the ongoing effort to improve safety and mobility along Route 17.

The NYSDOT has issued a request for proposals for an engineering company to undergo a scoping and preliminary review process. The work is part of a $5 million study involving Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL). This study includes identifying priority locations, conducting environmental assessments and starting the preliminary engineering process.

Funding for the PEL was committed as part of the state’s 2018-2019 budget.

“This is great news for this critical project,” said Maureen Halahan, President and CEO of the Orange County Partnership and co-chair of 17-Forward-86, a coalition advocating for the creation of a third lane between Harriman in Orange County and Exit 103 in Monticello, Sullivan County. “It’s a major victory for our coalition and for all the residents of our region. We’re proud to be part of this vital effort to expand Route 17 and improve our quality of life and the economic well-being of the Hudson Valley and Sullivan Catskills.”

The DOT’s next capital plan is expected to start in April of 2020. It will be funded by both state and federal funds.

“This project will have a significant impact on our workforce by creating over 3,000 construction jobs in our area,” said Michael Makarski, of the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative, Local 825. “And that, in turn, will directly benefit our communities, businesses and overall economy.”

The 2019 Route 17 Transportation Scoping/PEL Study utilizes a scoping/PEL process to develop, evaluate and select potential transportation alternatives in order to address the identified needs in the area of study. The 2013 Route 17 Transportation Corridor Study determined that the existing congestion and delays along Route 17 will grow worse over the short- and long-term, prompting the need for an additional lane.

“The PEL study will lay the technical groundwork to make this project a reality,” said Coalition Co-chair Marc Baez, President and CEO of the Sullivan County Partnership for Economic Development. “We are so pleased to see the DOT moving forward to continue efforts from the previous study and deliver the resources to go forward. This sets the stage for inclusion of Route 17 capacity enhancements in the upcoming capital program.”

17-Forward-86 asserts that the ongoing mobility issues along Route 17 will continue to have a negative impact on everything from economic development and tourism to public safety, population growth and the environment.

“This is not just about businesses wanting to expand,” said Nancy Proyect, president of the Orange County Citizens Foundation. “This is about smart growth for our communities and will benefit all of our residents.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.