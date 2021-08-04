Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Rockland DA Serves Search Warrant At Hi-Tor Animal Shelter In Pomona

Rockland DA Serves Search Warrant At Hi-Tor Animal Shelter In Pomona

Kathy Reakes
Hi Tor Animal Care Center.
Hi Tor Animal Care Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The Rockland County District Attorney's office has executed a search warrant at Hi-Tor Animal Shelter.

The warrant search began around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the shelter located in Pomona. 

Officers could be seen going in and out of the shelter trailer throughout the morning but officials with the Rockland County DA's office have not released any information.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said that although Hi-Tor Animal Care Center is a contracted agency it is not part of the Rockland County government. The organization performs vital services of animal shelter and care in Rockland County and is monitored by the Rockland County Department of Health. 

"Both Hi-Tor management and County government have shared a number of concerns about operations at the shelter and we welcome, support, and will cooperate fully with our District Attorney in ensuring whatever concerns are effectively addressed," Day said.

Daily Voice has not heard back from Hi-Tor. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

