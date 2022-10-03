Rockland County Executive Unveils Proposed $812M Spending Plan

Rockland County Executive Ed Day unveiled a proposed $812.4 million spending plan for 2023.

Day announced the proposed budget at the Allison Parris County Office Building in New City on Monday, Oct. 3.

He said the county has recovered from its $138 million deficit in 2014 and currently has a surplus.

“But just as our families are facing financial challenges, so is County government, which is why we are continuing to be cautionary with this surplus to shield ourselves from any crisis that is thrown at us – including a recession,” Day said.

The 2023 proposed budget does not include property tax increases, and it includes energy tax elimination, he announced.

The proposed budget also includes:

Reestablishing a Commissioner of General Services to oversee Purchasing, Facilities, Capital Projects and Information and Communication Systems

$1.45 million for additional positions to strengthen services

$1.5 million for college tuition assistance for volunteer firefighters and emergency responders

$518,200 for possible increases in funding to nonprofit contract agencies and 224 agencies

The County Legislature is required to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget by Tuesday, Nov. 15, Day added.

