Ramapo Bans Vaping On Town Property, Including Parks

With new reports of six deaths connected to a lung disease caused by vaping and the use of e-cigarettes, the Ramapo Town Board has passed a resolution banning vaping on all town property, including parks.

In a unanimous vote, the board passed the resolution on Wednesday, Sept. 11, town officials announced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning on Friday, Sept. 6 for residents across the country to avoid "vaping," when a sixth death associated with the illness was reported.

State health departments are reporting at least 483 confirmed or suspected cases in 39 states plus the U.S. Virgin Islands, a jump from the 450 cases reported by the CDC, when it issued a warning against using vaping/e-cigarettes products.

“The safety and health of Town of Ramapo residents is my top priority," said Supervisor Michael Specht said. "In addition to the ban on traditional smoking in our parks, vaping and smoking e-cigarettes are now prohibited as well. I hope people take the warnings of the CDC seriously.”

The Trump administration announced Wednesday it planned a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes -- a favorite with teens, as the illness continues to grow.

Patients with the illness report shortness of breath and coughing as well as fevers, general fatigue, and gastrointestinal problems. The CDC reported that many are ending up on ventilators in intensive care units.

All of the patients reported vaping nicotine, THC or a combination in the days before becoming sick.

