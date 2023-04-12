New Bridge Construction To Close West Nyack Roadway For Months

Rockland County drivers will need to find detours when construction begins on a new bridge in Rockland County.

Snake Hill Road in West Nyack will be closed between Old Mill Road and Crusher Road beginning Tuesday, April 18 lasting into September, said the Clarkstown Police.

The closure is due to a new bridge being constructed over the railroad tracks.

Detour signs will be posted on Old Mill Road and Kings Highway.

Drivers should be prepared to use alternate routes of travel during this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.