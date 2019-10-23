Missing West Point Cadet Found Dead

Contact Us
Kade Kurita Photo Credit: United States Military Academy
The Hudson River in the area of West Point. Photo Credit: nyslandsummit.org

The cadet who went missing from the United States Military Academy at West Point has been found dead.

The body of Kade Kurita was found on Tuesday night, Oct. 22, the academy announced on Wednesday morning, Oct. 23.

Search efforts started when the cadet failed to show up for a military skills competition over the weekend. He was last seen at the academy on Friday, Oct. 18.

Kurita, 20, of Gardena, California, was a member of the Class of 2021

His M4 rifle also went missing, but officials didn't believe he had any ammunition or magazines.

Officials did not say if the weapon was recovered and did not release further details, including a possible cause of death.

There was no cell phone or financial activity since Kurita went missing, leading authorities to believe that he was still in the vicinity of West Point.

“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy.

New York State Police and the Coast Guard assisted military police in the search.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

