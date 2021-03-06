Man Wanted For Stealing Purse From Shopper At Mall In Area

Seen him?

A man with ties to the Hudson Valley is wanted by New York State Police investigators after an alleged purse-snatching incident.

An alert was issued by New York State Police in Monroe for Kenneth Ortiz, who was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery after allegedly stealing a purse from a woman at a local shopping mall.

Police said that Ortiz fled the area after stealing the purse and was arrested days later by State Police investigators. He later failed to return to court to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest in Orange County.

Investigators noted that Ortiz is known to have connections in Middletown and Wallkill.

Ortiz, 30, was described as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

