Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Popular Chef In Upstate NY

Tyrome Wallace
Photo Credit: GoFundMe/In Loving Memory of Tyrome Wallace

Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing an up-and-coming chef in the Capital District.

Marquis Jackson, age 34, of Albany, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, Albany Police said.

Investigators believe Jackson stabbed 31-year-old Tyrome Wallace multiple times during an altercation inside a home on Washington Avenue Monday night, May 16.

Wallace later died at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Jackson was arraigned Wednesday, May 18, in Albany City Criminal Court and was being held at the Albany County jail.

Friends and family described Wallace as a loving father to six children who was considered a rising star in the local culinary world.

He worked as a chef at several Albany restaurants over the years, including Yono’s and The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, News10 ABC reports.

In 2018, Wallace was named as a finalist for the Rising Star Chefs segment at the annual Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, according to the Times Union of Albany.

