Man Stabbed To Death In Albany

A man has died following a stabbing attack in the Capital District.

Police were called to an Albany home on Washington Avenue near Partridge Street just after 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, with reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found Tyrome Wallace, age 31, suffering from stab wounds, police said.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the attack happened inside the home and involved individuals who knew one another.

So far police have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

