Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Albany Man Accused Of Stealing Lawmaker's Car From Capitol
News

Man Stabbed To Death In Albany

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A man has died following a stabbing attack in the Capital District.

Police were called to an Albany home on Washington Avenue near Partridge Street just after 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, with reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found Tyrome Wallace, age 31, suffering from stab wounds, police said.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the attack happened inside the home and involved individuals who knew one another.

So far police have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.