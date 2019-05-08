IDs Released For Man, Woman Killed In Head-On Route 6 Crash

The man and woman killed in a late-night head-on crash in the area have been identified.

The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Friday, May 3 in Orange County on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury between the 293 split and Long Mountain Parkway.

An investigation revealed that a 2007 Dodge Caliber traveling west on Route 6 crossed over into the Eastbound lane, state police said. A 2016 Nissan Titan traveling east moved into the opposite lane to avoid the Dodge. The Dodge Caliber corrected itself, moving back into the westbound lane striking the Nissan Titan, police said.

The only two occupants of the Dodge Caliber, Jennifer Haines, 37, of Beacon, and Giosue Falanga, 29, of Middletown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were four occupants in the Nissan Titan. Two of the occupants were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other two occupants were transported to Orange Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The stretch of Route 6 remained closed for hours during the accident investigation.

