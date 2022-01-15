Here's Percentage Of NYers Who Say Gas Prices Are Having Serious Impact On Their Finances

The spike in prices at the gas pump has led to struggles for some New Yorkers who have to contend with inflating prices, according to a new report.

Siena College released the results of its most recent study that found that current gas prices are “very seriously” or “somewhat seriously” impacting 61 percent of all New Yorkers - up from 54 percent in a previous poll - who reported it was affecting their financial standing.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon of gas in the US on Thursday, Jan. 13 is up to $3.30, roughly the same as a month ago, but nearly a full dollar ahead of what drivers were paying a year ago.

Though continuing to rise, the current price is still a dollar less than the record, which spiked to $4.11 a gallon in July 2008.

In New York, the average price per gallon, according to AAA, was up to $3.48, down from a month ago ($3.52 per gallon) but up from $2.42 from January 2021.

The average price of gas per gallon in downstate New York, by county:

Suffolk: $3.42;

Nassau: $3.41;

Westchester: $3.68;

Rockland: $3.67;

Putnam: $3.59;

Orange: $3.46;

Ulster: $3.34;

Sullivan: $3.47;

Dutchess: $3.52.

AAA spokesman Andrew Gross attributed the rising prices in part to social unrest and violence in Kazakhstan, which has led to a surge in the price of crude oil.

“Markets, in general, don’t like uncertainty and volatility, and the oil market is no exception,” he said. “The oil production cuts by Kazakhstan demonstrate that in times of tight supply, it doesn’t take much to put upward pressure on the overall price of oil.”

The complete data from the Siena College poll can be found here.

