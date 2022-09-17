Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police.

Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony.

Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection in November 2021.

Police did not specify the type of document that was allegedly submitted or elaborate on the nature of the allegations. Attempts by Daily Voice to get clarification from State police were unsuccessful.

Pezzementi was later released on an appearance ticket and is due back at the Town of Ramapo Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

