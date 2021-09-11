Contact Us
News

Expect Delays: Roadwork Will Reduce I-87 Stretch In Rockland To One Lane For Months

Kathy Reakes
Motorists should be ready for delays as part of I-87 in Rockland is reduced to one lane for bridge repairs. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Motorists in the region should get ready for long delays as work begins on a section of I-87 that will reduce the roadway to one lane for months.

The New York State Thruway Authority on Friday, Sept. 10 announced that traffic will be reduced to one lane in Rockland County at the northbound Exit 15 ramp to New Jersey (New Jersey-I-287-NJ Route 17 South) beginning Monday, Sept. 13. 

The lane reduction is needed for bridge joint repair work on the ramp.

The temporary alignment is scheduled to be in place until mid-November. 

The lane reduction is expected to cause delays, especially during the morning and evening commutes. 

Motorists seeking to enter I-287/NJ Route 17 southbound via the exit 15 northbound ramp should plan ahead and consider alternate routes, the authority said. 

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway mobile app. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. 

Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority’s interactive Traveler Map.

Another easy way to receive updates is to check the Thruway's Twitter account for updates. 

