Eight Teens Charged With Break-Ins, Vandalism Of Area Churches

Eight Orange County teens have been arrested in connection with recent damage to two area churches during three separate incidents, according to the Town of Crawford Police.

The first church vandalized occurred on March 29, when someone entered the Pine Bush Methodist Church at 91 Maple Ave., and damaged property, discharged fire extinguishers and stole a guitar, said Town of Crawford Police Chief Dominick L. Blasko.

The second incident took place on April 4, when the memorial hall behind the Pine Bush Methodist Church was entered and more damage property was damaged along with discharging of fire extinguishers.

The third incident was reported on April 10, at Graham’s Presbyterian Church where stain glass windows were broken along with fire extinguishers discharged, the chief said.

The combined value of the damage is in excess of $3,000, he added.

All of the juveniles, ages 14 and 15-years-old, from Pine Bush and Bloomingburg, were processed and released to their parents to appear at Orange County Probation on a future date.

