Duo Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 21-Year-Old Area Woman

Kathy Reakes
Two Orange County men were charged in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old college student.
Photo Credit: File

Two men have been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges for the September shooting death of a 21-year-old college student in New Windsor.

Cornelius Stubbs, 48, and Carlos Rivera, 47, both of Newburgh, were arraigned Friday, Dec. 13, on an indictment charging them with first-degree murder, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Chelsea Debidi, of Walden, was killed at the Knox Village Apartments at the home of her 20-year-old boyfriend’s family.

The boyfriend was also shot and seriously injured, the DA's office said.

The indictment also charges Stubbs with a history of harassment of the mother, as well as her family.

Stubbs and Rivera were each charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, burglary, two counts of assault in the criminal possession of a weapon.

Stubbs is also facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder for the October 2011 attempted slaying of another woman with whom he has a child, the DA's Office said.

That victim had been shot multiple times in her City of Newburgh home.

Stubbs and Rivera face a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Both were remanded to the Orange County Jail with no bail.

