COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Rises Again; New Breakdown By County

Variants and mutations of the COVID-19 virus continue to cause trouble for health officials in New York as the Hudson Valley saw another jump in its positive infection rate.

In the past week, since Friday, Aug. 6, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate among those tested in the Hudson Valley has climbed from 2.86 percent to 3.10 percent as of Friday, Aug. 13.

Two weeks ago, the infection rate was closer to 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 3.10 percent in that same time frame, the first time New York has been above the 3 percent threshold for three consecutive days since the Delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

In the Hudson Valley, two new virus-related deaths were reported in Westchester, while Dutchess recorded one new fatality.

Two deaths were reported in Manhattan, Queens, and Suffolk, while single fatalities were recorded in Bronx, Broome, Cattaraugus, and Kings counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 12, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 4.51 percent (up .14 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.25 percent (down .01 percent);

Central New York: 4.19 percent (up .06 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.90 percent;

Southern Tier: 3.78 percent (up .28 percent);

Long Island: 3.75 percent (up .10percent);

North Country: 3.58 percent (up .17 percent);

Western New York: 3.40 percent (up .02 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.10 percent (up .04 percent);

New York City: 2.65 percent (up .01 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 12 by county:

Westchester: 202 new (133,627 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 124 (50,222);

Dutchess: 67 (30,624);

Rockland: 59 (48,247);

Putnam: 28 (10,10,948).

Ulster: 21 (14,459);

Sullivan: 18 (6,965);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Aug. 13:

Westchester: 2,300;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 726;

Dutchess: 453;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 147,718 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 12, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 4,591 newly confirmed infections for a 3.11 percent daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

One hundred and thirteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,561 being treated statewide, up more than 600 from approximately a week ago.

A total of 77.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.6 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 13, 1,322,782 (2,546 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,185,019 (2,047 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"COVID-19 and its Delta variant are still a threat to New Yorkers and people around the globe, and the clear path forward is vaccinating as many people as we possibly can," outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. "The vaccine is safe and effective, and taking it is absolutely free to everyone who's eligible.

"I urge all New Yorkers who can take the vaccine to get their shots right away—this is how we protect ourselves, our families, and our communities and defeat this terrible virus for good."

