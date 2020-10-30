COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipality

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to outpace the statewide rate in Rockland County as new cases continue to mount.

There are currently 843 active COVID-19 cases down from more than 900 earlier in the week, with 22 patients hospitalized and being treated for the virus.

There have been no newly reported COVID-19 fatalities as the death toll held at 684 people.

Over the past five days, the infection rate has fluctuated daily as the number of positive cases slowly climbs after spiking in recent weeks:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 2,649 tests administered, resulting in 57 (2.2 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 23: 3,304 tests administered, resulting in 54 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 24: 1,857 tests administered, resulting in 50 (2.7 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1,344 tests administered, resulting in 75 (5.6 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 26: 2,631 tests administered, resulting in 73 (2.7 percent) positive cases.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 3,399 tests administered, resulting in 111 (3.3 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 2,769 tests administered, resulting in 81 (2.9 percent) positive cases.

The seven-day rolling infection rate average in Rockland rose from 2.6 percent to 2.9 percent, while the 14-day average dropped from 3 percent to 2.8 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 235,282 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 18,024 confirmed positive cases.

Rockland's 7.7 percent positivity rate of those tested is the highest in the Hudson Valley, which has seen a rise in cases in recent weeks.

The current active cases largely center around Spring Valley and Monsey, which have recently come under fire by local and state lawmakers for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 mandates and guidance to prevent the spread of the virus.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by municipality, on Friday, Oct. 30:

Spring Valley: 243;

Monsey: 206;

Suffern: 62;

New City: 58;

Pearl River: 32;

Pomona: 29;

Haverstraw: 28;

Nanuet: 28;

Stony Point: 26;

Garnerville: 22;

Nyack: 15;

Valley Cottage: 14;

Tappan: 10;

Blauvelt: 10;

Orangeburg: 9;

West Nyack: 8;

West Haverstraw: 8;

Congers: 7;

Piermont: 6;

Sloatsburg: 5;

Sparkill: 5;

Tompkins Cove: 5;

Hillburn: 3.

Palisades: 2;

Thiells: 2;

In the past 24 hours, there were 146,885 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,255 positive cases, a 1.53 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,085 and there were 12 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

