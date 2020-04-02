COVID-19: Day Calls For Containment Zone, Temporary Hospital In Rockland

As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) skyrocket in Rockland County to 3,757 with 42 deaths, County Executive Ed Day is asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to establish a containment zone for Ramapo.

The hardest-hit area includes two towns within Ramapo which are the main area Day has requested for the containment zone.

The containment zone would include Spring Valley and Monsey from Grandview Avenue, Route 45, College Road and the New York State Thruway, Day said.

Day noted that he had asked Cuomo for a containment zone once before.

"If we do not get a response by tomorrow, we will be going to the White House," Day said during a news briefing on Thursday afternoon, April 2.

The highest number of positive cases have popped up within two ZIP codes in Spring Valley (10977) with 760 cases and 722 cases in Monsey (10952), he said.

The most number of complaints from residents of large gatherings have also come from Ramapo with 108 calls, Day said.

Day pointed to the containment zone created in New Rochelle in mid-March as an example of what could be done: "Why mess with what worked."

Another sore topic with Day was not being able to have police and code enforcement officers enforce the social distancing rule under the governor's executive order.

The county executive said that cases of blatant disregard for the practice could be found in Ramapo.

Day also asked Cuomo to consider Rockland for a temporary field hospital, saying that as the number of cases spike, the county would soon be out of hospital beds and supplies.

