COVID-19: Air Travelers From Quarantined States Now Must Register After Arriving In NY

Air travelers from 19 states with high COVID-19 infection rates who are required to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in New York and Connecticut will now have to register at the airport.

They will be required to complete a form telling officials where they are coming from and where they plan to quarantine.

The policy will go into effect in New York on Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, July 13.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the start date, likely to be the end of this week, will be announced.

As part of the enforcement operation, enforcement teams will be stationed at airports to meet arriving aircrafts at gates and greet disembarking passengers to request proof of completion of the State Department of Health traveler form, which is being distributed to passengers by airlines prior to, and upon boarding or disembarking flights to New York State.

A new electronic version of the DOH traveler form is now also available, making it easier and more efficient for travelers to complete the form.

In New York, travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.

Airlines have all pledged to help make passengers aware of the new requirement using pre-flight emails, pre-flight announcements, in-flight announcements and other methods.

Additionally, travelers from designated states through other means of transport, including trains and cars, must fill out the New York State DOH traveler form online. Connecticut has not yet announced if this measure will be taken.

The list of states on the travel advisory is:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

