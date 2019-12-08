Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Area Man Wanted For Grand Larceny

Zak Failla
Richard Dick is wanted by New York State Police.
Richard Dick is wanted by New York State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a wanted scammer who swindled his victim out of thousands of dollars through an elaborate used car scheme.

Richard Dick, 44, a parole absconder is wanted by New York State Police Troop F in Catskill after being arrested and charged with third-degree larceny after he collected $15,700 from his victim with the promise he was to sell him multiple vehicles.

Police said that Dick stated that he repairs and sells repossessed vehicles from the state of Florida. After receiving the money, he never produced any vehicles to his victim. At the time of the transaction, Dick identified himself as "Richard Gagnon", that was later determined to be a false name.

An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest from New Baltimore Town Court. He is also wanted by the Bethlehem Town Police.

Investigators described Dick as bald, 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 220 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Catskill by calling (518) 622-8600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

