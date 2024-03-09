Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 41°

New Storm Update: Here's Timing For Heavy Rain That Could Cause Flooding, Strongest Winds

A  multi-hazard storm taking aim at the Northeast will bring widespread rain that could cause flooding and will be followed by dangerous wind gusts that could cause power outages.

A look at areas (shown in pink) where sleet and snow is expected Sunday night, March 10 into Monday, March 11.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A broad area in the Northeast (shown in green) will be at risk for flooding Saturday night, March 9 into Sunday, March 10.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The highest snowfall amounts of 6 inches to a foot of snow are expected in the areas in the darkest shade of blue.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The timing for the system, which will be ignited by a strong cold front, is Saturday night, March 9 into Sunday, March 10. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Widespread wind gusts will be around 25 miles per hour during the height of the system.

Behind the storm, even stronger winds are likely Sunday morning through Monday, March 11, according to the National Weather Service.

During that time, areas in upstate New York and northern New England are expected to see a mix of snow and sleet.

During the height of the storm, thunderstorms are possible, and a broad area could see flooding. (Click on the second image above.)

The highest snowfall amounts of 6 inches to a foot of snow are expected in the areas in the darkest shade of blue that can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the mid to upper-40s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain starting early in the afternoon.

Hours of heavy rain are likely throughout the region on Saturday night into Sunday when clocks "Spring Ahead" an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday for the start of Daylight Saving Time. 

About an inch to 2 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and a chance of rain showers.

Skies will brighten up on Monday which will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high temperature in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday, March 12 will be sunny with temperatures in the low 50s.

The outlook for Wednesday, March 13 calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature in the mid-50s. 

