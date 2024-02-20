Fair 24°

Man From Region Wanted For Child Support, Charged With Food Stamp Fraud, Police Say

A man from the region wanted for failing to pay child support was also charged for allegedly collecting $1,000 in food stamps he wasn't entitled to.

Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
Kathy Reakes
Email me

Sullivan County resident Keith Nash, age 31, of South Fallsburg was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 15 by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a family court child support warrant.

According to Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, Nash owed $1,200 in support payments. He was also wanted on a felony warrant for grand larceny for allegedly collecting $1,152 in food stamps that he was not entitled to. 

Nash was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and released on his own recognizance. 

