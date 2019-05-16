Contact Us
This Hudson Valley Village Is NY's Best Place To Live, New Rankings Say

Valerie Musson
Boats at Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson.
Boats at Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson. Photo Credit: File photo

A new report reveals the best area to live within each state, and a village in Northern Westchester ranks No. 1 in all of New York state.

Croton-on-Hudson, on the eastern bank of the Hudson River near the Putnam County border, earned the honor from 24/7 Wall St.

The village is located less than 40 miles north of Manhattan and has a population of approximately 8,209 residents. Croton-on-Hudson experienced a 2.8 percent rise in population within the last five years, with more than one in every four workers relying on public transit for their commutes.

Croton-on-Hudson’s close proximity to New York City contributes to its high property values; the village’s median home value is $519,400 with a median household income of $117,656.

It’s also no surprise that the village is considered among the safest in New York. Croton-on-Hudson has a violent crime rate of just 48 per 100,000 residents in 2017, significantly lower than the national rate of 383 per 100,000.

To read more about 24/7 Wall St.'s ‘Best City to Live in Every State’ rankings, click here .

