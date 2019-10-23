Stormy Daniels 'Tell All' Show Will Be Held In Hudson Valley

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star and alleged former paramour of President Donald Trump, is blowing into the area for a night of "storytelling."

The former adult-film star will appear on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Poughkeepsie at the Laugh It Up! Comedy Club for a one-night-only performance.

Attendees can expect a night of "tell-all" from her days stripping in a trailer to allegedly taking hush-money from Trump.

"Stormy laughs with her audience as she shares the most intimate details about the trials and unique tribulations she has experienced," the club said.

The club is located inside Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse at 35 Main St., Poughkeepsie.

Tickets range from $40 to $75. Tickets are available now at laughitup.net! Or call 866-777-8932.

