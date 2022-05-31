Shark Spotted Along Shoreline Of NY Beach

"We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore.

A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.

A video of the Mako shark from the Set the Hook LI Facebook page can be seen here or on Youtube here.

Officials said that the fisherman pulled over to assist the struggling shark, and alerted the New York State Department of Conservation and Town of Hempstead Constable.

The shark - believed to be approximately 10-feet long with no pectoral fin - was able to work its way off the beach and was back swimming with the fishes by the time they arrived.

All’s well that ends well.

