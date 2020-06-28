Food Network Show Films At Restaurant In Hudson Valley

Food Network fans will want to be sure to watch a new series on the network that filmed at an area restaurant.

The series, "Undercover Chef," starring executive chef and restaurateur Mark Estee, recently filmed an episode in Westchester at the Saw Mill Taven in Ardsley, that is set to air on Thursday, July 16, at 10 p.m.

During the series, Estee sets up hidden cameras and goes undercover to reveal the shocking truth behind a restaurant's failure to thrive.

Estee and crew visited the Taven in January, after a conflict between the owner, Charlie Amchir, and his head chef puts the future of the restaurant in jeopardy.

Their volatile relationship negatively impacts the staff, as well as the food being served to customers, the Food Network said in a description of the new show.

Of course, there is plenty of drama, and then, just when it seems like Estee is making progress, he makes a shocking discovery that forces him to shut down the restaurant and consider aborting the mission entirely, the network said.

You'll have to watch to find out what happens.

