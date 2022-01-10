Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Three-Hour Standoff After Knife Attack Leads To Arrest Of Hudson Valley Man, Police Say
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Meditating Each Day Can Boost Immune System, Help Fight Virus, Study Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A new study found that daily meditation can boost the body's immune system and help fight off diseases and viruses.
A new study found that daily meditation can boost the body's immune system and help fight off diseases and viruses. Photo Credit: Pixabay/mohamed_hassan

A new study found that daily meditation can boost the body's immune system and help fight off diseases and viruses.

Researchers reported that the findings could have implications for immune-related conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and COVID-19, according to a report from University of Florida Health published on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

UF Health said more than 100 people participated in the study, attending a silent retreat for eight days where they meditated for 10 hours each day.

Researchers collected blood samples weeks prior to the retreat, directly before, directly after and months after.

One of the noted findings after the retreat was heightened activity in the 68 genes associated with interferon signaling, which is a key factor of the body's anti-cancer and anti-virus responses, UF Health reported.

"While meditation boosts activity in the 68 interferon-related genes, patients with severe COVID-19 have the opposite problem: a dearth of interferon activity that inhibits virus fighting," the report said. 

The report said researchers compared interferon gene activity of the participants who were meditating to that of those severely sick with COVID-19.

"Meditation activated 97% of interferon-response genes, compared with 76% gene activation in mild COVID-19 patients and 31% in severe COVID-19 cases," the report said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.