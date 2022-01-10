COVID-19: Meditating Each Day Can Boost Immune System, Help Fight Virus, Study Says

A new study found that daily meditation can boost the body's immune system and help fight off diseases and viruses.

Researchers reported that the findings could have implications for immune-related conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and COVID-19, according to a report from University of Florida Health published on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

UF Health said more than 100 people participated in the study, attending a silent retreat for eight days where they meditated for 10 hours each day.

Researchers collected blood samples weeks prior to the retreat, directly before, directly after and months after.

One of the noted findings after the retreat was heightened activity in the 68 genes associated with interferon signaling, which is a key factor of the body's anti-cancer and anti-virus responses, UF Health reported.

"While meditation boosts activity in the 68 interferon-related genes, patients with severe COVID-19 have the opposite problem: a dearth of interferon activity that inhibits virus fighting," the report said.

The report said researchers compared interferon gene activity of the participants who were meditating to that of those severely sick with COVID-19.

"Meditation activated 97% of interferon-response genes, compared with 76% gene activation in mild COVID-19 patients and 31% in severe COVID-19 cases," the report said.

