Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle Content Partnership

Chocolate And Wine: Heart Helpers Or Potential Problems?

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Both chocolate and red wine offer hidden cardiovascular health benefits.
Both chocolate and red wine offer hidden cardiovascular health benefits. Photo Credit: Advancing Care in the Hudson Valley

A rich, sensory combination, chocolate and red wine are an iconic pairing for everything from celebrations to simply "me-time." However, do these two treats offer health benefits beyond their relaxing properties?

“I certainly do not discourage light-to-moderate consumption of wine and chocolate,” said Dr. Andrew Najovits, cardiologist at Metropolitan Cardiology, part of Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth). “Research has demonstrated the cardiovascular benefits of alcohol when used lightly or in moderation: Typically, up to one drink per day for women and one to two drinks per day for men.”

It’s inconclusive whether all types of alcohol, or just wine, confer these benefits.

Enjoying a serving of chocolate has a similar effect, lowering rates of coronary artery disease and stroke.

“Both red wine and chocolate have nutrients called flavonoids, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” said Najovits. “Dark chocolate and certain types of cocoa powder likely provide more benefit because they contain more flavonoids.”

He advises checking with your doctor before regular consumption of chocolate or wine to weigh risks and benefits, factoring in the adverse effects of alcohol on certain heart conditions.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.