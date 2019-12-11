Actor From Area Stars In New Movie 'Badland'

Western movie fans can get a fix along with a view of an actor from the area by checking out the new movie "Badland."

Kevin Makely, a Poughkeepsie native, stars along with country singer Trace Adkins, Golden Globe winner Mira Sorvino, and Bruce Dern in the new film that he also produced.

The movie tells the story of a "gunslinging detective Matthias Breecher, played by Makely, who is hired to track down Confederate War criminals.

"Badland" is currently showing at the Roosevelt Cinemas at 8:20 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to Makely's production company Papa Octopus Productions.

In addition, the Blu Ray version is currently streaming on Videos on Demand.

