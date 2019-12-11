Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Actor From Area Stars In New Movie 'Badland'

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Makely
Kevin Makely Photo Credit: Papa Octopus Productions

Western movie fans can get a fix along with a view of an actor from the area by checking out the new movie "Badland."

Kevin Makely, a Poughkeepsie native, stars along with country singer Trace Adkins, Golden Globe winner Mira Sorvino, and Bruce Dern in the new film that he also produced.

The movie tells the story of a "gunslinging detective Matthias Breecher, played by Makely, who is hired to track down Confederate War criminals.

"Badland" is currently showing at the Roosevelt Cinemas at 8:20 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to Makely's production company Papa Octopus Productions.

In addition, the Blu Ray version is currently streaming on Videos on Demand.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.