Hudson Valley Native Designs Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Necklace, Causes 1,049% Rise In Searches

The necklace, designed by Westchester County native Stephanie Gottlieb of Scarsdale, was worn by Swift in tribute to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl by defeating the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Swift's fans noticed the necklace en masse, as internet searches for "Taylor Swift necklace" soared by 1,049 percent during the past week, according to a Google search data analysis by Boohoo.

The analysis also revealed that searches for "Number necklace" also rose after the Super Bowl, exploding by 335 percent, according to a spokesperson from Boohoo, who explained the trend:

"The ‘Swift effect’ strikes again, with Taylor’s NFL game fashion being a big source of inspiration for fans. The Super Bowl has been no different with searches for her iconic necklace skyrocketing Google searches," they said.

The spokesperson continued, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been high-profile, and her tribute necklace shows how supportive and proud she is of Kelce. The Super Bowl win will also make it a very sentimental necklace of the big achievement."

For those wondering about the necklace, it was designed by Gottlieb, the founder and Creative Director of New York City-based Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry.

Gottlieb commented on Swift's choice of necklace in a post on Instagram:

"She's cheer captain AND in the bleachers wearing SG!," she wrote.

