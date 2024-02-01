Hudson Valley Man Charged With Severe Domestic Assault On Multiple Occasions, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Thomas Zemko, age 43, of Pleasant Valley was charged on Monday, Jan. 29 with assault by the New York State Police.

An investigation determined Zemko engaged in multiple physical domestic incidents in which he abused and assaulted the victim causing severe injury, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Zemko was charged with

Four counts of assault

Five counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful imprisonment

Menacing

He was arraigned before the town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in place of $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, or $400,000 partially secure bond.

Zemko is next scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, Feb. 1.

