Big Lots To Close Pair Of NY Stores

Discount retail chain Big Lots plans to close around 40 stores this year, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Harrison Keely
It currently has around 1,425 stores nationwide.

Six stores in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are slated to close, with both New York stores on Long Island.

No store closures are scheduled for New Jersey.

The company cited rising costs and inflation as reasons for the move and said a bankruptcy filing could be coming.

Stores in the Northeast slated for closure are as follows:

New York

260 Voice Road, Carle Place

231 Centereach Mall, Centereach

Connecticut

Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

Turnpike Square, Milford

Boston Post Road, Waterford

Massachusetts

400 Main St., Dennis Port

