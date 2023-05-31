Erratic Driving: Man Charged After Woman Killed In Rockland Crash

The crash took place in Rockland County in Central Nyack around 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 in the area of Route 59 and Broome Boulevard.

According to Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, the first arriving officer found two heavily damaged vehicles, a gray Audi A6 and a black Ford Edge.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray Audi being operated erratically while traveling westbound on Route 59 from Waldron Avenue, Peters said.

Peters said as the Audi approached the intersection near Broome Boulevard, it struck the Ford Edge being driven by an adult woman.

The collision sent both vehicles over the curb and into the Hub Shopping Center, where they came to rest.

The driver of the Ford was transported by Nyack Community Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The name of the woman killed along with her hometown is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the Audi was identified as Corey Womack, a 24-year-old New Jersey man. Police did not release

He was brought to Montefiore Nyack for treatment, where he was placed under arrest and charged with felony criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving, Peters said.

Womack is being held at Clarkstown Police HQ awaiting arraignment in Clarkstown Justice Court.

The Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team was on the scene and performed an investigation, which resulted in that portion of Route 59 being closed.

If anyone was in the area, witnessed the accident, or has video footage, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.