Dismembering Dead Body Would Be Felony Under NY Bill Meant To Remedy 'Ill-Conceived Disaster'

A bill introduced by Long Island Republican State Sen. Anthony Palumbo on Thursday, March 7, would make it a felony to dismember or conceal a human corpse, thereby making the offense eligible for bail.

Palumbo said the legislation is a direct response to the “horrific” case in Suffolk County, where the severed body parts of a Yonkers couple were found strewn at Bethpage State Park, Southards Pond Park in Babylon, and a wooded area in West Babylon.

On Tuesday, March 5, homicide detectives arrested the following suspects after searching an Amityville residence on Railroad Avenue:

Steven Brown, age 44

Jeffrey Mackey, age 38

Amanda Wallace, age 40

Alexis Nieves, age 33

Each is charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and concealing a human corpse.

However, because of changes to the state’s bail laws, prosecutors could not seek bail and all four were later released from custody with GPS monitoring devices.

“Nobody with an ounce of sensibility would say it’s a good idea to let someone charged with the sickening act of human dismemberment leave jail and roam the streets," Palumbo said.

"Yet here in New York, that’s exactly the situation that the irresponsible Democrats who ostensibly lead this state have put us in due to their radical, nonsensical policies of putting criminals first.

“Democrats’ bail policies have already been amended three times because they were such an ill-conceived disaster, and here we are again," he continued.

“Every Democratic legislator who voted for bail reform should hang their head in shame at the notion that we have to scramble to introduce legislation to keep people in jail who are charged with a crime as horrific as body dismemberment. It is a real-life nightmare.”

Palumbo’s Republican colleague in the State Assembly, Michael Durso, said he would “fight like hell” to ensure the bill becomes law.

“To have to explain to members of the Babylon community, my constituents, that those suspected of chopping up a human being can walk free is horrifying,” he said.

If approved, the law would make exceptions for funeral directors and embalmers, as well as other professionals authorized to handle human remains.

Read the full bill text on the New York State Senate website.

