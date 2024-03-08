'Indefensible': Suffolk County DA Blasts Hochul Over Criticism Of Severed Body Parts Case

The public back-and-forth began Wednesday, March 6, when Suffolk County District Raymond Tierney blasted reforms to the state’s bail laws that saw four suspects in the case released from custody with GPS monitoring.

“Unfortunately, due to ‘bail reform’ passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible, meaning my prosecutors cannot ask for bail,” Tierney said.

“This is yet another absurd result thanks to ‘bail reform’ and a system where the legislature in Albany substitutes their judgment for the judgment of our judges and the litigants in court.”

Hochul further stoked the tensions during an appearance on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York" in which she said Tierney’s office “should have done a more thorough investigation and brought murder charges, or conspiracy to commit murder, or even assault charges because all of them are bail eligible.”

The governor went on to say that Tierney’s office may have brought the case too early.

“I encourage the DA’s office to go back and build your case. Because if you bring all of those charges, which I think would be appropriate, that’s absolutely bail eligible,” she continued. “These people would not be out on the street.”

Not surprisingly, the comments didn’t sit too well with Tierney, who issued another statement accusing Hochul of being “either completely clueless or being deceitful about how the criminal justice system works.”

“Prosecutors have a duty to bring only charges that are supported by evidence. Anything else would be unethical,” he continued.

"The Suffolk County Police Homicide Detectives are the best in the country, and they are working 24-7 on this case. For the Governor to criticize the efforts of these detectives without knowing any of the facts in defense of a broken bail system is both baffling and indefensible.”

Tierney defended Suffolk County Police homicide detectives, saying they “did the right thing” by arresting the four suspects after securing the necessary evidence.

“Did the governor want the police to leave them out despite having evidence that they cut up and disposed of two bodies? The governor’s platform on public safety is laughably inadequate and she should know enough not to comment on ongoing investigations,” Tierney said.

“It would be helpful if the governor confined her comments to subjects that she knows something about.”

Hochul’s defense of bail reform legislation, especially as it relates to the ongoing murder case, also drew sharp criticism from the Suffolk County PBA. In a post on X, the union revealed that four suspects were arrested in the case, but “the defendants were released thanks to (you guessed it) New York State’s Bail Reform law.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine also chimed in, calling the suspects’ release from custody “outrageous and completely unacceptable in a civilized society.”

“Despite the incredible work by the Suffolk County Police Department and our District Attorney Ray Tierney, the failed 2019 NYS Bail Laws continue to put the public at risk,” Romaine said.

“These laws must be changed immediately, and I will support the law enforcement community in any efforts to force change in Albany to make Suffolk County a safer place to live."

Police arrested the following people on Tuesday, March 5, after searching an Amityville residence on Railroad Avenue:

Steven Brown, age 44

Jeffrey Mackey, age 38

Amanda Wallace, age 40

Alexis Nieves, age 33, who is homeless

All four are charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

Remains of the victims, identified as a 59-year-old woman and 53-year-old man whose last known address was in Yonkers, were found at Babylon’s Southards Pond Park, Bethpage State Park, and in a wooded area along Lakeway Drive in West Babylon.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

