Business

Mom-And-Pop Shop Closing After 168 Years Of Business In Region

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Wagner's Fine Luggage & Gifts on High Ridge Road in Stamford.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A local mom-and-pop shop that's been an institution for nearly 170 years in Connecticut will be packing its bags for good.

The owners of Wagner’s Fine Luggage and Gifts in Fairfield County, located in the High Ridge Shopping Center in Stamford, are retiring. 

One of the oldest luggage stores in the country, the shop has been a staple in the community since its opening in 1853. The current owners have served their customers for over a century.

The Wolfe family acquired Wagner’s in 1963 when it was located on Greenwich Avenue. 

The store moved to its current location at 1111 High Ridge Road in 1995. 

Marsha and Ed Wolfe have been joined by their children and grandchildren to ensure the longevity and ambiance that Wagner’s is known for throughout the area. 

Now, 58 years after first taking ownership, the family is ending what's been an impressive run.

A specific date of closure has not yet been announced, but the store said it will be in "the near future."

In the meantime, the family is promising that "lots of sales are soon to come."

"We’d like to thank the Fairfield County community and all of our loyal customers and partners for sharing this experience with us," the family said.

