Beyoncé, Madonna's Former NY Mansion With Bowling Alley, Climbing Wall On Market For $37M

A dazzling Long Island estate once tapped as a vacation spot for music royalty like Beyoncé and Madonna could be yours for a cool $37 million.

Located in Bridgehampton at 612 Halsey Lane, the sprawling 17,000-square-foot main residence – situated on nearly 12 acres – boasts 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Buyers should have no trouble keeping themselves entertained.

The residence comes with a 10-seat movie theater, a library clad in walnut, and squash, racquetball, basketball, and volleyball courts, according to the listing from Official Partners.

There’s also a two-lane bowling alley, a climbing wall, and a skateboard half-pipe in the basement, along with a club area with a DJ booth.

Outside, buyers will enjoy a “resort-like oasis” boasting a sunken tennis court, a swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen.

“In essence, 612 Halsey stands as the epitome of a Hamptons resort estate, promising an unparalleled living experience in this coveted enclave,” reads the listing.

Built in 2008 by celebrity developer Joe Farrell, the residence – known as “Sandcastle” – has seen its share of famous faces over the years.

In August 2012, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z forked over $400,000 to rent the home for one month, according to Official Partners.

Madonna moved in for five days in the summer of 2015, and Justin Bieber stayed for a weekend in 2017.

