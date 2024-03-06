Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found At School In Hudson Valley

The swastikas were found in Dutchess County on Monday, March 4 at Rhinebeck High School, said the principal Edwin Davenport.

Davenport, who happened to be in the classroom when the symbols of hate were discovered by another student, said he is investigating to find who may have drawn the symbols in chalk on a wall, but also immediately called out the action for what it was -- "It's evil, and will not be tolerated," Davenport said.

It is not the first time anti-Semitism has surfaced at the school, Davenport said. He recalled two similar incidents in 2021 and worked to help develop a No Place for Hate Committee in the district.

Davenport said the "club" has worked hard to educate classmates about the Holocaust and anti-Semitism. He is increasing education on the topics as well at the school and making sure students understand "it's not tolerated."

No word yet on who might have drawn the symbols. The investigation is ongoing.

This remains a developing story. Stick with Daily Voice for updates.

